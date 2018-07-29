Comerica (CMA) PT Raised to $112.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.72.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,584,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,868,000 after acquiring an additional 861,083 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,651.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 322,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.