Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,860 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.0% of BTIM Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 229.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

