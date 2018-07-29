Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $41.27 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $972.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

