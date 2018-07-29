Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Lowered to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a $93.43 rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,702,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 38.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.