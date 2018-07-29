Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.