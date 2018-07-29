Colleen Batcheler Sells 22,750 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colleen Batcheler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Colleen Batcheler sold 33,317 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,202,077.36.

CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

