Collectors Universe (CLCT) vs. eXp World (EXPI) Head to Head Survey

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. eXp World does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Collectors Universe and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $70.16 million 1.73 $8.50 million N/A N/A eXp World $156.10 million 5.37 -$22.13 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 9.11% 41.38% 20.32% eXp World -13.66% -583.85% -171.86%

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.9, meaning that its stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Collectors Universe and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus target price of $13.81, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

