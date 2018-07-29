CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $56,217.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00415122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00174997 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,048,535 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

