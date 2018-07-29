Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 520 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

