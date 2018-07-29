Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 9.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $251,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

