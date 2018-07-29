Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Boosted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $220,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $81.56 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

