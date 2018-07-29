Coeur Mining (CDE) & Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Critical Analysis

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Coeur Mining does not pay a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $10.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $709.60 million 1.89 -$1.31 million $0.02 360.50 Wheaton Precious Metals $843.22 million 11.02 $57.70 million $0.63 33.24

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Coeur Mining. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -0.67% -0.32% -0.16% Wheaton Precious Metals 7.65% 5.75% 4.93%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Coeur Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota. The Company also owns interest in the La Preciosa silver-gold project located in the State of Durango in northern Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and China. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.