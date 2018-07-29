Codexis (CDXS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis traded down $1.15, reaching $13.70, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 410,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $110,627.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,773. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.