Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) PT Set at $72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.
NYSE:KOF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.20. 84,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,600. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $87.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 280.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.