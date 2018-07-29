Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) PT Set at $72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.20. 84,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,600. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $87.31.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 280.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

