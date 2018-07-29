Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5973551385237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $41.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

