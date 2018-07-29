CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Cut to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $24.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COBZ. ValuEngine lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Hovde Group lowered CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
CoBiz Financial stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $938.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CoBiz Financial
CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.
