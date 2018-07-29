CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Cut to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $24.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COBZ. ValuEngine lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Hovde Group lowered CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

CoBiz Financial stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $938.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 20.43%. equities analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.