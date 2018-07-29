Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,675 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 9.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $9,859,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,037 shares of company stock worth $44,906,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike opened at $76.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.