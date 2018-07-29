Coastline Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,897,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,565,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,055,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,791,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,349,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,485,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool opened at $127.89 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.81 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

