Coastline Trust Co Has $1.29 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $42.94 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $916.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

