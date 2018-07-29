Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 205.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of Cna Financial opened at $48.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $543,133.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $99,010.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

