CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research note released on Thursday.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CMC Markets to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.49) to GBX 197 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of CMC Markets to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.54).

Shares of CMC Markets opened at GBX 189.80 ($2.51) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.25 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of $454.32 million and a P/E ratio of 995.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $2.98. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($395.82).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

