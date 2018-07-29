Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clovis Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1247005958479 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of Clovis Oncology opened at $45.21 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.55. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 545.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

