Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 45428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The mining company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloud Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 147.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

