Clearfield (CLFD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clearfield and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Clearfield traded up $0.85, hitting $12.30, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,761. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $169.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,225,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,309.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,411 shares of company stock worth $77,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

