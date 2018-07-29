Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Position Cut by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp owned 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

