Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7668430539923 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.10 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

