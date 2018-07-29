Citigroup Trims General Motors (GM) Target Price to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by Citigroup to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,629,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 364,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

