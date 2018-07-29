Citigroup Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Neutral

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Shares of Intel traded down $4.48, reaching $47.68, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 67,780,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,026. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $31,366.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $362,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

