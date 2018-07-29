Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Shares of Cirrus Logic traded down $1.00, reaching $41.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 823,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,589. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,978,000 after purchasing an additional 804,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $11,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,511,000 after purchasing an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $4,603,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

