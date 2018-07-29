Cinemark (CNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a $34.56 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 740,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,175. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

