Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Churchill Downs opened at $281.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $185.35 and a 52 week high of $314.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $3,323,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

