Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,861.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $789,342.00 and $7,861.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00013064 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00405553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00166949 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,051,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,787 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.