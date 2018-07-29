CHEX (CHEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, CHEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CHEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CHEX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00412663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00170927 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000918 BTC.

CHEX Profile

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for CHEX is www.chex.fund . CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHEX

CHEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

