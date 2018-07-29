Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 197 Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,663,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,493.6% during the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,096 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.06.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,696.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,680 shares of company stock worth $87,890,342. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,238.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

