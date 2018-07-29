Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.7742415461303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.