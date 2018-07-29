Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 99.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 162,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,786. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

