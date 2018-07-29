Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.10.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,721. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.