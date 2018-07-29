Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.10.
Shares of CHKP stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,721. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
