Check Capital Management Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $531,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,995,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,967,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,175,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,286,000 after acquiring an additional 675,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $68.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

