Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $123,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,285 shares of company stock valued at $93,097,311 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 19.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 114,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.