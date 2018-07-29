Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Holdings Boosted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $4,080,356. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

