Charah Solutions (CHRA) vs. Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Critical Contrast

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Charah Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Charah Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Charah Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Charah Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -5.67% -14.19% -6.65% Charah Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Charah Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $49.77 million 1.05 -$3.68 million N/A N/A Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.57 $12.78 million N/A N/A

Charah Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services; nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. This segment also owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. Its Treatment and Services segments provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

