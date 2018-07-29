Cfra Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Banco Santander (SAN)

Cfra set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.83 ($8.04) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.07 ($7.14).

SAN stock opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

