Centurylink (CTL) & Sprint (S) Critical Contrast

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centurylink and Sprint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centurylink $17.66 billion 1.12 $1.39 billion $1.47 12.50 Sprint $32.41 billion 0.68 $7.39 billion $0.07 78.43

Sprint has higher revenue and earnings than Centurylink. Centurylink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centurylink and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centurylink 6.92% 4.94% 1.43% Sprint 22.80% 0.69% 0.19%

Risk and Volatility

Centurylink has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centurylink and Sprint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centurylink 1 6 7 0 2.43 Sprint 4 13 3 0 1.95

Centurylink presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Sprint has a consensus target price of $5.84, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Centurylink’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Sprint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Sprint does not pay a dividend. Centurylink pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Centurylink beats Sprint on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services. It also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line solution for transmission of data between sites; colocation and data center services comprising cloud, hosting, and application management solutions; wavelength services that provide customers required bandwidth with an end-to-end transport solution of a bandwidth; and network security solutions, as well as sells telecommunications equipment and resells software, and provides network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks. In addition, the company offers local calling services; long-distance and toll-free services; information technology (IT) services, such as transporting and delivering enterprise data and applications; and managed services consisting of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

