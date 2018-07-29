Centrica PLC (CNA) Insider Margherita D. Valle Acquires 1,306 Shares

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,972.06 ($2,610.27).
Margherita D. Valle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 25th, Margherita D. Valle bought 1,259 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.63 ($2,616.32).
- On Friday, May 25th, Margherita D. Valle bought 1,357 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.22 ($2,622.40).
CNA stock opened at GBX 152.45 ($2.02) on Friday. Centrica PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.93).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.
