Centrica PLC (CNA) Insider Margherita D. Valle Acquires 1,306 Shares

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,972.06 ($2,610.27).

On Monday, June 25th, Margherita D. Valle bought 1,259 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.63 ($2,616.32).

On Friday, May 25th, Margherita D. Valle bought 1,357 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.22 ($2,622.40).

CNA stock opened at GBX 152.45 ($2.02) on Friday. Centrica PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 135 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.42 ($2.19).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

