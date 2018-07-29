Centene (CNC) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.12.

Centene opened at $132.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Centene will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

