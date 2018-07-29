Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,344,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,092. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

