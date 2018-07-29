Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celadon Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celadon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celadon Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celadon Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celadon Group by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celadon Group opened at $3.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

