CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 15,378,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 3,842,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

Specifically, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock worth $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CBS. ValuEngine cut shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,670 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $59,880,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,557,000 after purchasing an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,510,235 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after purchasing an additional 508,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,758,992 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,395,000 after purchasing an additional 423,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

