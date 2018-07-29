Carrefour (CA) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BNP Paribas set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.88 ($19.86).

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA stock opened at €16.94 ($19.93) on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.