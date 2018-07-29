Carol Farmer Waite Sells 5,000 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carol Farmer Waite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

On Thursday, July 26th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 19,196 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $531,921.16.

On Friday, July 13th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 1,805 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $53,933.40.

On Thursday, July 5th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $128,002.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 22,437 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $655,609.14.

FARM stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 255.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.